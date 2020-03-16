Las Vegas Strip Club Touts Lap Dances in Coronavirus-Era

Getty

Las Vegas strip clubs are NOT going the way of the city's nightclubs ... they're staying open for now, and one joint is even using "coronavirus" -- kinda confusingly -- to attract customers.

Little Darlings is shouting it out to the world on an electronic billboard -- "Coronavirus-Free Lap Dances," next to a sexy image of a dancer. Now, pardon the phrase ... but on its surface it certainly seems like a great deal!!!

We mean, who wouldn't want a lap dance ... hold-the-virus??

Then again, in these times, they should probably be clearer. One COULD read that sign as FREE lap dances in the coronavirus-era. Or, worst case scenario, FREE lap dances IF you have coronavirus. People see what they wanna see ... just sayin'.

TMZ.com

As we told you, Little Darlings and other strip joints also tried to attract customers last week by offering free hand sanitizer bottles and such. So, the club's obviously leaning into the panic.

Then again, even if you do read the billboard as we believe it's intended -- ya gotta wonder ... is that a legally binding promise to customers that they won't contract the virus from Little Darlings??