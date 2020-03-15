50 Cent Hits NYC Strip Club Amid Coronavirus, Looming City Shutdown

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

50 Cent is giving a big middle finger to the coronavirus panic by going to a strip club in a heavily affected area in New York City ... and throwing cash like there's no tomorrow.

The rapper was at Starlet's Gentlemen's club in Woodside, NY Saturday night -- just outside of Jackson Heights, and just across the way from Manhattan -- where he was without a mask or a glove ... but had a whole lot of paper on his lap with dancers all around.

Fitty was more than happy to spread the wealth in what looked to be a decently packed venue -- chucking his $$$ on stage while the strippers got all giddy. Eyewitnesses tell us he got even more excited and loose with his dough when the DJ started playing his own songs.

Clearly, the guy isn't stressing about catching COVID-19 ... even though the city is on the verge of locking down and mandating people stay home and away from public spaces.

I was out in midtown Manhattan yesterday and seems like it is already shutdown. Never in 26 years in the city have I seen the streets so empty. It was surreal. #shutdownNYC pic.twitter.com/hXebqQQCT0 — 🌹 Clark wants Joe Biden to draw a clock (@Clarknt67) March 15, 2020 @Clarknt67

Meanwhile, back in Manhattan proper ... it appears tons of people are already staying off the streets out of an abundance of caution, not to mention a massive spike in confirmed cases.