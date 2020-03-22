Olympics Committee Imposes 4 Week Deadline on Postponement Decision
3/22/2020 1:21 PM PT
The International Olympics Committee is finally starting to crack a little on their firm stance that they will NOT be canceling the 2002 Olympics ... now saying they're considering postponing, but not any time soon.
The organization said Sunday that they would be imposing a four-week deadline on themselves to make a decision on what to do about the Tokyo Olympics, which are set (as of now) to kick off in mid-July. Interestingly enough, they're still a hard no on full-on canceling.
Health and safety paramount as IOC Executive Board agrees to step up scenario-planning for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/jvLYoW9yfG— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 22, 2020 @iocmedia
They say they're going to step up "scenario planning" in the coming weeks, but maintain that pulling the plug entirely is not on the agenda, and wouldn't be in anyone's best interest. Sounds like if push comes to shove -- and the coronavirus becomes insurmountable for the foreseeable future -- the IOC would postpone the games at best.
Their rationale ... the org says, "A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore." They continue, "The situations with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted. These are just a few of many, many more challenges." In short, Japan would lose millions upon millions.
Still, that doesn't seem to matter a great deal to the general public, not to mention athletes ... who continue to call on the IOC to postpone, regardless of the financial hit.
