Vanessa Bryant Shuts Down New Pregnancy Rumors By Drinking Honey Deuce At US Open

Vanessa Bryant is nipping yet another baseless rumor in the bud -- denying she's pregnant by downing a few drinks at the US Open.

Kobe's widow made the statement on Instagram ... showing a photo of her sipping the tournament's signature honey deuce cocktail while enjoying the weekend's action with her daughters, Capri and Bianka.

"Enjoying my honey deuce," Bryant said.

"Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along. 24 years later ... same rumor."

It's unclear where the new chatter is coming from ... but it was just a few months ago that she had to address the same gossip.

She used a Rihanna meme for that denial ... with the caption saying, "Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer."

It’s been five years since Bryant's husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, tragically passed away ... and she hasn't publicly dated anyone since.

Kobe and Vanessa had four daughters together before Gianna tragically died alongside her father and seven others in the helicopter crash.