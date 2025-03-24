Erik Spoelstra's Ex-Wife Denies Jaime Jaquez Dating Rumors

Play video content

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki, is setting the record straight after wild rumors made rounds on social media ... adamantly denying she's hooking up with Miami hooper Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The speculation went viral on Sunday ... with internet users claiming Nikki's interactions with the 24-year-old forward/guard's Instagram page gave reason to believe she was moving on from her ex with one of his own players.

Some also pointed out one of Nikki's recent posts about dating men below 25 and how it was more beneficial because they're easier to manipulate.

The 38-year-old podcast host got wind of the chatter ... and quickly debunked the theory.

"Oh, this is gonna be fun," Nikki said. "Y'all streets give me way too much power when s*** doesn't go your way in pro sports."

"It's one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy and it's another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over something -- a rumor, a f***ing story that is 100% flat-out not true."

Nikki continued ... saying she already discussed the "fabricated nonsense" with Jaquez's girlfriend, Ciera Muscarella, and his mother.

"The three of us are over here rollin' our eyes at all you knuckleheads," Nikki said.

She also addressed the IG post about dating more youthful men ... calling it a "reverse joke on old heads."

Erik, who took over the reins with the Heat in 2008, got married to Nikki in July 2016. They have three children together.

The couple divorced in November 2023 and said they were both grateful for their relationship and would continue to co-parent.

Last year, Nikki discussed how dating after a divorce can be intimidating, but explained she remains optimistic she'll find love again.