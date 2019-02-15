TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Seth Curry Proposes to Doc Rivers' Daughter ... She Said 'Yes!!!'

2/15/2019 3:48 PM PST

Seth Curry Proposes to Doc Rivers' Daughter, She Said 'YES!'

EXCLUSIVE

Two powerful NBA families are set to be linked by marriage -- with Steph Curry's brother, Seth, proposing to Doc Rivers' daughter, Callie ... and she said YES!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Blazers guard popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in front of their families at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Charlotte on Thursday ... with brother Steph and father Dell present.

Doc, Austin Rivers and the rest of the Rivers gang was also on hand for the special moment.

It was the perfect op for Seth to get down on one knee ... considering it was Valentine's Day and everyone's in town for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Callie tweeted about the big day, saying "2.14.19 was a DAY. so thankful & blessed & loved & happy & positive & complete." 

Holiday basketball games are gonna be AWESOME!!!!! 

Congrats!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web