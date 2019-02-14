TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ayesha Curry Gives Valentine's Advice ... Here's What Steph Does!

2/14/2019 6:06 AM PST

Ayesha Curry Gives Valentine's Advice, Here's What Steph Does!

EXCLUSIVE

You can't ball like Steph Curry ... but you can at least be romantic like him -- 'cause Ayesha Curry is giving TMZ Sports the superstar's Valentine's Day secrets!!!

We asked the real chef Curry to spill the beans on her hubby's go-to V-Day plans while out in New York on Wednesday ... and she gave us a rough outline of how it goes down in the Curry household.

Ya gotta hear it straight from her -- there's some steak ... some wine ... and "lots" of secret ingredient!!!

Tough to argue with the results ... three kids didn't show up in Steph's nursery by magic!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web