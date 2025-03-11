Nikki Mudarris Claims LiAngelo Ball Has Ignored Kids for 6 Weeks

Nikki Mudarris' feud with her ex, LiAngelo Ball, is heating back up -- this time, the reality star is accusing the rapper and athlete of being radio silent toward their kids for more than a month.

Mudarris and the middle Ball bro recently broke up after a 3 1/2 year relationship ... after she claimed the "Tweaker" artist abandoned her and their two kids for another woman he allegedly impregnated.

Since the split, Mudarris and Ball have been trading jabs on social media ... and on Monday, she took another shot.

"We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!" Mudarris said in her Instagram story. "Diabolical. Exit the chat."

Mudarris, also a realtor, threw more shade at Ball’s earnings while flaunting hundreds of ones at the strip club.

"This ain't little rap money, this that real money 😂" Mudarris said. "No puppy. This the big dawg!"

"MF really tweakin' real life. No cap 🧢."

Ball -- who landed a multimillion contract with Def Jam after his debut single went viral -- has yet to respond to the latest installment of the beef. However, the 26-year-old did mention on the Baller Alert podcast in February he hates being labeled a bad father.

"S*** I don't like [on social media] is when n****s try to say I am like a deadbeat pops or something cause I be with my young n****s every day for real," Ball said. "I raised them up. I don’t know. I feel like a lot of s*** be misleading sometimes, you know."

Nikki and LiAngelo share two children -- a son, LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in 2023, and a daughter, LaNiyah Nicole, who arrived last December.