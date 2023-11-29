Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra, Wife, Divorcing After 7 Years Of Marriage

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki, are calling it quits -- the couple just announced they are getting a divorce after a seven-year marriage.

The Spoelstras released a joint statement to the Miami Herald on Wednesday ... saying it was a difficult decision to call it quits.

"We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority," they said.

"We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy."

Spoelstra -- who became head coach for the Heat in 2008 -- met Nikki when she was a dancer for the Miami organization at 18 years old.

Erik proposed to Nikki during the summer of 2015 ... and they got married at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami a year later.

The couple have two sons, Santiago and Dante, together and recently had a daughter, Ruby, who was born in 2022.