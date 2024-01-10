Erik Spoelstra's Ex-Wife Fires Back At Trolls After Coach Signs Historic Contract

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki, is clapping back at the haters for saying she "fumbled the bag" after the Miami Heat head coach signed a record-breaking eight-year, $120 million extension ... calling the commentary as shallow as a kiddie pool.

As we previously reported, Erik and the former Heat dancer announced their divorce in November 2023 after 7 years of marriage.

Now that Erik is putting pen to a much different set of papers, some trolls decided to put their focus on Nikki for missing out on her ex's big payday.

Nikki was clearly fed up with the narrative on Wednesday ... going to Instagram to fire off a response.

"Lol. I'm going to address this comment NOT as it pertains to my personal life choices but as it relates to a general thought process that I believe a lot of people have and that a lot of people have harassed me with over the years," the 36-year-old said.

"According to crass, ignorant, uninformed society at large, women can't win."

Nikki went on to point out how she believes women's love is seen as superficial -- that they can’t genuinely be in love with a successful person unless they want their money ... if a lady chooses a relationship with an average person, she’s an "idiot."

She also explained she won’t ignore the chatter because it’s been messing with her mental health for years ... and called on people to be nicer with their words.

To finish her point, the mother of three let her followers know she is not the one to be tried with their "bulls***."