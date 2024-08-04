NBA Star Jaime Jaquez Jr. Raves Over Cooper Flagg's Game ... 'Incredible Talent'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's time to start buying into the Cooper Flagg hype if ya haven't already ... 'cause NBA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. tells TMZ Sports that after playing with the phenom this summer, he's the real deal.

Flagg -- the No. 1-ranked H.S. player in the nation in the 2024 class -- and Jaquez Jr. teamed up to help prep America's men's national squad for the Olympics in early July ... and Flagg put on a show.

According to those in the Las Vegas gym at the time, he dazzled as he repeatedly got buckets against LeBron James, Steph Curry and the rest of Team USA's roster.

And, when we got Jaquez Jr. out at LAX this week, he added even more fuel to the hype fire surrounding the 6-foot-9 17-year-old.

The Pistons are gonna be pissed when they go 20-62 and lose the Cooper Flagg lottery @BSMotorCity

pic.twitter.com/oxXkKO92tU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2024 @barstoolsports

"He's an incredible talent," the Miami Heat forward said of Flagg. "Incredible player. Great person."

As for all of the chatter that Flagg could be as good a prospect as Victor Wembanyama or even James when he enters the NBA draft -- Jaquez Jr. said it's certainly possible.

"We'll see," he said. "There's only one way to find out."

For now, Flagg will take the next steps toward proving his worth in the ACC ... as he's about ready to kick off his freshman season at Duke.