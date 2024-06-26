NBA Prospect Ron Holland Rocks Sparkly Suit, Massive Diamond Chain At Draft

Play video content X / @NBADraft

Ron Holland is making sure nobody misses him at the 2024 NBA Draft ... 'cause the former G League baller wore a snazzy, sparkly suit for the big night -- and topped it off with a massive diamond chain!!

The 6-foot-8 forward -- who is expected to be a 1st-round pick -- was spotted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday ... ahead of the league's first night of draft festivities.

Play video content X/@NBA

Holland came prepared for the big event ... wearing an all-black suit with gems scattered all over his jacket.

He also rocked an enormous iced-out pendant with a Cuban link and a diamond-filled bracelet.

Play video content X / @NBADraft

"I didn't wanna be basic for the draft," Holland said. "This says who Ron Holland really is -- he walks in the room and lightens it up!"

Alex Sarr -- a 7-foot center from France -- went with a more chill look as he donned a beige 'fit ... but made sure to honor his family with patches inside the jacket.

"That's my little personal touch," Sarr said. "They support me a lot through the whole way for me to get there so I wanted to put it on the suit."

Sarr wasn't the only prospect who put his own touches into his threads ... as ex-Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham also helped design his black suit that features crosses scattered on the jacket.

He also wore Converse sneakers on his feet instead of dress shoes.

G Leaguer Matas Buzelis left his look to the one who knows best ... as he revealed his mother picked out his suit for his special day.

Donovan Clingan is in the house. A classic bow tie look with the inside of his jacket showing pictures with family: pic.twitter.com/LeUBACRmMo — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 26, 2024 @John_Fanta

All the prospects looked sharp ... including NCAA champion Donovan Clingan, Jared McCain, Nikola Topic, Tristan da Silva and Dalton Knecht.