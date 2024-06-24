JJ Redick Ending LeBron James Podcast After Accepting Lakers Coaching Job

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

JJ Redick is a content creator no more -- the Los Angeles Lakers head coach just announced he's putting his podcasting career on hold after accepting his new gig with the Purple and Gold.

The former NBA sharp-shooter revealed the status of his "Mind The Game" podcast with LeBron James during his introductory press conference on Monday ... and it's bad news for fans of the show.

"For the time being, and hopefully it's a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space," Redick said minutes ago. "There will be no podcasts. We'll do something when I have a breather from what we have coming up -- I'm gonna be drinking from a fire hose for the next month."

Redick said he'll probably do a proper send-off for his audience ... but other than that, it's curtains for his career on the mic.

"But I'm done with podcasting for now."

The show with LeBron was pretty short-lived ... as it lasted just nine episodes, in which the guys broke down the Xs and Os of basketball.

Many wondered what would happen to the project ... as NBA coaches aren't known for poddin' around while actively working for a team.

Play video content TMZ Studios