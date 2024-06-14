LeBron James Rips Car Company For 'Lying' On Social Media, That's Not My Whip!

LeBron James has quite the bone to pick with a California car company ... publicly admonishing the joint for "lying" about hooking him up with a new set of wheels.

The Effortless Motors dealership in Riverside shared a clip of a new Bugatti being driven into the back of a truck on Wednesday ... featuring a caption claiming the Lakers superstar was its "biggest VIP customer" and congratulating him for "trusting" its business.

James himself eventually got wind of the post ... and was quick to call BS on the whole thing on Instagram.

"Stop the [cap]!!" Bron said on Friday. "LIARS!! I don't know y'all and I don't even have that car. CLOUT CHASERS."

A ton of James' fans then went to the business' profile and flooded it with hate comments ... echoing the four-time champion's words and bashing it for using his name for its benefit.

Here's the thing -- TMZ Sports spoke with Effortless Motors owner Daniel Ubario ... and he admitted it was all just a marketing ploy ... and he honestly didn't expect the post to blow up like it did.

He also told us he personally reached out to apologize to James over the matter ... but so far, he hasn't gotten a response.