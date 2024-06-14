LeBron James Supports NBA Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. After Rape Acquittal

LeBron James is sending his love and support to NBA prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. ... this after the former Illinois hooper was acquitted of rape and sexual battery charges.

"To my Young Terrance Shannon Jr! Love and Salute you! Proud of you!! God is Good!" the Lakers superstar said on Friday.

"The apologies should be 30X louder than the hate he got but we know how it goes."

King James' statement comes a day after the not guilty verdict was announced in a Kansas courtroom ... months after Shannon was charged with rape and sexual battery.

As we previously reported, Shannon was accused of sexual assault while visiting Lawrence for an Illinois football game in September 2023.

Emotions in Kansas court as the verdict is read NOT GUILTY for former #Illini Terrence Shannon Jr.



The immediate reaction from his legal team, family and friends in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/bL1bhAGYQ0 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 13, 2024 @WCIA3Bret

Shannon -- who missed six games over the allegations -- had an emotional reaction after he was acquitted ... and his attorney Tricia Beth praised the jury for the "correct" verdict.

Before the accusations, Shannon was a National Player of the Year favorite for the 2023-24 season. He averaged 23 points per game and led the Illini to the Elite 8 in March Madness.