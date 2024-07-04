Ex-Lakers Star Michael Cooper Praises Bronny James Draft Pick, ‘I’m Loving It!’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Many people are screaming "nepotism" after the Lakers selected Bronny James in the NBA Draft, but the move is getting Michael Cooper's big stamp of approval -- 'cause the former Showtime star tells TMZ Sports he LOVES the pick!!

There’s been a ton of talk surrounding L.A.’s decision to take LeBron's oldest son with the 55th pick last week ... as some are considering it a perfect example of a "nepo baby" getting an opportunity over more deserving prospects.

But Cooper – who won five championships with the Purple and Gold – is scoffing at that narrative … breaking down why he is a huge fan while at LAX this week.

"I think that was a good draft pick," Cooper said. "Bronny is a good player, he is only going to get better and obviously it keeps LeBron in L.A. to play with his son."

"Another first for him as he's broken so many records already. That's a great opportunity for him to play with his son. First player to ever do that, I think that's fantastic."

Cooper said pairing LeBron and 19-year-old Bronny is a great thing for the whole city ... and is excited to see how it unfolds on the court.

68-year-old Cooper was a key piece for the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s ... collecting rings alongside teammates like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In addition to the championships, Cooper was one of the most accomplished defensive players in the league ... making 8 All-NBA Defensive teams, and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in '87.