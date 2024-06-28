Rich Paul Says Bronny James Belongs In NBA, Downplays Nepotism Claims

Play video content BACKGRID

Rich Paul says Bronny James would be in the NBA even if his name was John Smith ... downplaying all the critics' claims of nepotism playing a major role in LeBron James' son getting drafted to the Lakers.

Bron and Bronny's agent touched down at LAX on Friday -- just 24 hours after the rookie had his name called with the 55th pick in the draft.

With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/QseLtHp4tx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024 @Lakers

Paul talked all about the highly-publicized selection for the Purple and Gold ... saying first and foremost, he's thrilled for the 19-year-old hooper -- 'cause he definitely deserved the opportunity.

The Klutch Sports founder admits it's a sweeter experience to have him join his four-time champion father in L.A. ... but as for any additional pressure that could come with sporting the "James" name on his jersey, Paul thinks Bronny has the same amount to prove as the rest of the draft class.

As for all the people claiming nepotism played a huge factor in the result, Paul scoffs at it ... chalking it all up to haters hating on a positive thing.

Paul elaborates ... pointing out how parents throughout sports have helped create better opportunities for their kids at all levels -- and, as he puts it, "if that's nepotism, then so be it."