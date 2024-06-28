Savannah James Wipes Away Tears After Lakers Draft Bronny

Play video content

Savannah James got emotional watching the Lakers draft her eldest son, Bronny James, on Thursday night ... needing a tissue to wipe away her tears of joy.

LeBron's wife was seen standing just behind the 19-year-old hooper when it was revealed L.A. took him with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft ... and just after she handed her boy a Lakers hat, the waterworks started flowing.

Check out the clip, Mom couldn't have been more proud!

As for Dad, it doesn't seem he was in the immediate vicinity of the private party ... although he expressed joy for his son with a series of pictures on Instagram nonetheless.

Bronny's brother, Bryce, meanwhile, was there in-person for the former USC Trojan's big night ... filming the whole thing with a smile on his face.

The moment, of course, is historic ... as the pick means there will be a father-son duo playing in the NBA for the first time in league history.

Bronny probably won't be playing like Pops right away ... as the former McDonald's All-American is expected to need some seasoning before he plays significant minutes for the Lake Show.