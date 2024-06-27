Bronny James Steps Out In NYC Prior To NBA Draft

Bronny James might not have been one of the handful of prospects at the Barclays Center for the NBA Draft, but he's still living it up in the Big Apple this week ... getting spotted out in NYC prior to Wednesday's event.

Right around the same time Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Ron Holland and the rest of the rookies were getting dressed to the nines ahead of the first round ... Bronny and his brother, Bryce, hopped out of an SUV decked out in stylish streetwear.

Both of LeBron's kids rocked jeans, sneakers and white tees ... with the 19-year-old former USC guard also including a purple hoodie with his 'fit.

Brooklyn is the center of the basketball world right now ... as all 30 teams are selecting their future hoopers. Bronny, Bryce and their four-time NBA champ pops got in a workout in NYC earlier in the week ... joining famous trainer Chris Brickley at the Summit gym.

There's a chance Bronny ends up being one of the 28 names called on Thursday ... as many are speculating he could land with a number of teams -- including the Los Angeles Lakers at the No. 55 slot.