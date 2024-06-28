Bronny James To Wear No. 9 For Lakers, Rock 'Jr.' On Jersey

Here's the first look at Bronny James in Purple and Gold -- LeBron's son will wear No. 9 for the Lakers ... as well as "Jr." on his nameplate.

L.A. just released visuals of its newest rookie on Friday ... showing the 19-year-old guard proudly donning the threads.

The digit is interesting -- Bronny rocked No. 6 with the USC Trojans last season, but that is retired leaguewide in honor of NBA legend Bill Russell.

Prior to that, he wore No. 0 with Sierra Canyon ... but that currently belongs to teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Bronny has actually permanently repped 9 on his body for a bit ... as he has "999" tattooed behind his ear, a tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD.

Bronny famously didn't wear his dad's iconic No. 23 -- with LeBron explaining he didn't want people to know who he was on the court (yeah, we know ... name kinda gives it away).

As for the back of the jersey, James will have "Jr." on the back -- which is pretty standard, but also raises the question -- will LeBron now have "Sr." on his jerseys??

If so, expect jersey sales to skyrocket ... 'cause any LeBron stan will need to add that to their collection.

As we previously reported, Bronny went No. 55 overall to the Lake Show in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday ... a move that has had the whole basketball world buzzin'.

With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/QseLtHp4tx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024 @Lakers

It made LeBron and Bronny the first father-son duo in NBA history -- let alone the first father-son teammates.