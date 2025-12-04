Tyler Herro Takes Ball to Groin From Ref in Hilarious Game Moment
Tyler Herro's nuts took a hit during Wednesday's game -- but it wasn't from an aggressive opponent ... it was courtesy of a referee!!
The low blow took place in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks matchup at the American Airlines Center ... when Herro was about to shoot a technical free throw.
When the Heat guard stepped to the charity stripe, NBA official Jenna Reneau passed the ball ... but Herro wasn't paying attention and then BOOM -- direct hit on his manhood!
Reneau realized the damage that was done once she saw the NBA All-Star fold over in pain ... and walked over to make sure he was good.
It appeared Herro, 25, was okay after a few seconds ... and he was ultimately able to laugh it off once the hurt wore off.
The Heat? Not so much. They lost 108-118, even with Herro's 20 points. He did get some criticism for only scoring in the first half of the contest.
At least his balls survived the night ... but still, an ice pack goes a long way, Ty.