Matthew Stafford's Wife Cracks Vasectomy Joke After Quarterback's Groin Hit

Matthew Stafford getting hit where it hurts was actually a gift to his wife ... 'cause she joked the blow below the belt he suffered in Sunday's game against the Eagles was a free vasectomy!!

Kelly -- who married Stafford in 2015 -- had the funny take about the Rams quarterback on her latest episode of her "The Morning After" podcast ... and she explained what he told her about the third-quarter incident after the loss.

"He goes back in [to the game], thank goodness, and after the game, I'm like, 'Hey, what was going on. Like, are you OK?"" Kelly said. "He was like, ‘Yeah, I got my nuts crushed.'"

While that sounds painful as heck, Kelly saw a silver lining.

"I looked at him and was like, 'Well, you know what, that's God’s way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven't done it in the last two years," Kelly said. "So thank you, Jesus!"

"Praise God! Vasectomy doesn't even need to be needed right now 'cause God took care of it."

Matthew, 37, and Kelly, 36, have four daughters together -- twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and their youngest, Tyler, who was born in June 2020.

Months ago, Kelly opened up about the stress in parenting four children ... revealing she takes weed gummies and drinks wine to help her manage the chaos of motherhood.