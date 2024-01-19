Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Video Of Lions Fans Booing Her At Playoff Game

Play video content

Kelly Stafford believes she has proof to back her claim that Lions fans were hostile toward her family during the Rams' playoff game against the Lions ... sharing a video of folks directing boos her way.

As we previously reported, Matthew Stafford's wife accused the Detroit fanbase of targeting her young children at last weekend's Wild Card matchup ... saying they crossed the line by sending jeers their way.

But Stafford is seemingly walking back a bit on her original claim ... admitting fans were actually going after her, but the kiddos didn't know the difference.

"I didn't know if I should post this video or not because I truly don't wanna dwell on what happened," Kelly captioned a social media clip of her appearance at the game.

"This was our experience on the field. I know you are booing me, but my kids don't know the difference even if I try to explain it to them."

Earlier this week, Kelly stated she understood why Detroit fans would turn on their family despite 12 years with the organization ... saying it's all part of sports, but anything involving her kids is no longer "fair game."

Kelly alluded to Lions supporters not believing her side of the story ... 'cause she also sent a message to those doubting her experience.

"The whole scenario is hard to accept, but not as hard as the questioning of my integrity," she added.