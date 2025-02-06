Heat's Tyler Herro, Kevin Love Learn Of Jimmy Butler Trade From Fan During Game

Play video content instagram/ @shantsolmaz

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors while his now former team, the Miami Heat, was in the middle of a game, so the players had no clue the big deal was made ... until a fan near the bench broke the news!

Butler -- who was suspended by the Heat a few weeks back for "conduct detrimental" to the team -- was the main piece in a three-team trade ... which saw the embattled NBA star heading to San Francisco, in a deal that also included Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a projected top 10 pick in 2025.

The Heat pulled the trigger on the big move while the squad played the 76ers in Philadelphia. Because players don't have phones on the bench, they had no idea what had just gone down.

Thankfully, a nearby fan named Shant Solmaz had the 411 ... and he broke the news to Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and other Heat players, and their reaction was priceless!

Herro -- averaging 24 points and nearly 6 assists -- looked shocked by the deal, while Love asked the fan for more details on the trade.

Solmaz also provided some of his own analysis to the guys, saying the Heat "robbed" 'em, winning the deal.

It marks the end to an up-and-down run in Miami -- which started following a sign-and-trade that brought the All-NBA player to South Beach. Under Jimmy's tutelage, the Heat won a bunch of games, but ultimately the star player butted heads with boss Pat Riley, Heat president.