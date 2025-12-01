Browns' Shelby Harris Rips Niners WR Jauan Jennings, Calls Him A 'Ho!'

On the bright side, Jauan Jennings didn't get punched in the balls ... but he was again the target of an opponent's anger, with Browns DT Shelby Harris ripping the Niners WR for running his mouth during the game, calling him a "ho!"

The beef started in the third quarter of the 49ers-Browns game on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland ... when Browns defensive tackle Maleik Collins suffered a serious knee injury and had to be carted off.

Before Collins was taken off the field, several Browns players got into a heated verbal altercation with Jennings ... prompting Harris' postgame rant about Jauan.

"He's a ho, and I want that known," Harris told reporters after the 26-8 loss.

"Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because like he said, some things that you should not say to another man, ever! But, like, I don't respect it because you say that then run behind your O-line."

FYI, Jennings, according to reports, pushed the trash talk too far, going after players' families, and it clearly wasn't well-received.

"That's some real soft s***, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I'm surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

Of course, Harris is referring to last week's incident with Panthers defensive back Tre'von Moehrig, who punched Jennings below the belt during a game, drawing a one-game suspension.

The Land wasn't the only place where there was tension on Sunday. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen got into it with Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward.

After the game, Heyward claimed the league MVP intentionally kneed him in the stomach, saying, "He even said after, 'I had to do something to get you off me.'"