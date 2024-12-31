49ers Star Jauan Jennings' Block Ignites Scuffle With Lions Players During 'MNF'

Things got heated during the 49ers vs. Lions matchup on "Monday Night Football" ... when San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings got in a scuffle with multiple Detroit defensive stars -- which ended with him getting shoved into the stands.

The wild moment went down during the first possession of the contest ... when Jennings was tasked with blocking Lions corner Terrion Arnold in the end zone -- and it's safe to say he understood the assignment.

Kerby Joseph and Jauan Jennings were both called for personal foul penalties after the whistle on this play.#DETvsSF | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HwBbWGhdd8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2024 @SportsCenter

Jennings continued to defend Arnold even after their momentum moved them out of bounds ... and the two wound up on the turf.

One of Arnold's teammates didn't appreciate Jennings' role in the action ... 'cause as soon as the former Tennessee Volunteer got to his feet, safety Kerby Joseph immediately rushed to unload a forceful shove -- sending him into the first row of spectator seating.

Once Arnold got off the ground, he also went at Jennings ... hitting him in the helmet with a slap.

Both sides were handed offsetting penalties for their roles in the scrap ... and the play ultimately ended in a rush for zero yards.