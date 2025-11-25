49ers' Jauan Jennings Punched In Groin During 'MNF,' Retaliates After Game

San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings was on the receiving end of a punch to the junk during "Monday Night Football" ... and he was so pissed about the move, he ended up fighting back after the game.

The attack below the belt went down late in the Niners' 20-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers on primetime ... when Jennings and defensive back Tre'von Moehrig were in each other's faces amid the action.

Tre'von Moehrig punched Jauan Jennings directly in the 🥜🥜 pic.twitter.com/iY5iBDOyO3 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 25, 2025 @cjzero

Jennings was visibly frustrated and in pain over the act ... and after the win was secured, he retaliated by swinging on Moehrig.

Niners staffers and Panthers linebacker Krys Barnes did a great job of deescalating the situation and separating the two ... and once they were in their respective locker rooms, they explained what happened from their points of view.

A fight breaks out after 49ers-Panthers game as Jauan Jennings goes after Tre'von Moehrig in what appears to be retaliation for a low blow. https://t.co/IoH5MI2ngX pic.twitter.com/wYBswaCDKX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Moehrig said he acted in response to "dirty stuff" Jennings was doing during the matchup ... but the receiver seemed shocked by it all.

Panthers Moerhig explains why he responded the way he did against 49ers Jennings. pic.twitter.com/I11UAXtq3E — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 25, 2025 @DNewtonespn

"It was just out of nowhere," Jennings -- who had five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown -- claimed. "It's probably just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I'm physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there. A lot of things happen in between the whistle with me at least."

Jauan Jennings on his scuffle with Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig



“The TV is gonna tell you what happened. To me, I was just responding to some childish behavior.”



🎥: @957thegame pic.twitter.com/iun6yJhMzR — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 25, 2025 @Coach_Yac

Expect consequences for both players ... as the league will likely fine -- and possibly suspend -- the athletes for their actions.

Even if the NFL takes issue with it, Jennings got support from his head coach, Kyle Shanahan ... who praised his guy for not "losing his mind" after getting hit "in the balls."

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on what happened at the end of the game between Jauan Jennings and Tre’Von Moehrig:



“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls. I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there.” https://t.co/RjoL9asYWA pic.twitter.com/y1pZtnhAxQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 25, 2025 @AryePulliNFL