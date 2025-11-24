Fistfight Erupts In Stands During Raiders Vs. Browns Game In Las Vegas

It was a rough afternoon for Raiders fans who made the trek to Allegiant Stadium just to watch Shedeur Sanders win his NFL debut for the Browns, but one man in particular had it worse ... as he was involved in a full-blown fistfight in the stands.

Footage of the scrap started circulating on social media on Sunday. While it's unclear what led up to the incident, you can see a man in a No. 2 Raiders jersey land a solid punch on another spectator.

Raiders fans: please stop beating up visiting fans before they even get a chance to lose money in the casinos. pic.twitter.com/H9t5YLPPl8 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 23, 2025 @LasVegasLocally

The man -- alongside a patron in a Browns jersey -- is then held back by someone in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Unfortunately for them ... their altercation ended up on officials' radars.

After a cut in the video, you see the Raiders and Browns fans being escorted from their sections, with the Silver and Black supporter's hands behind his back.

We reached out to the police to see if any arrests or citations were issued as a result of the incident.

On the field ... it was all about Deion Sanders' son making his starting debut with the Browns, which saw Cleveland walk away with the 24-10 victory.