Fan Punched, Kicked In Head During Angels-Dodgers Game, Two Arrested

A night at the ballpark turned violent Wednesday at Angel Stadium ... when a Los Angeles Dodgers fan was punched and kicked in the head during an altercation in the stands -- and TMZ Sports has learned arrests have been made.

The ugly incident was caught on camera.

The video shows a man in a Dodgers jersey getting sucker punched by another guy rocking a black shirt. After falling back in his chair, a second man comes up and kicks the Dodgers fan directly in the head.

According to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department, the fight "appears to have started over the stealing of a hat." However, cops did not specify who took the cap.

Either way, APD says two individuals, both in their mid-20s, were arrested. One was booked for misdemeanor assault ... while the other -- who they say was the primary attacker -- was hit with a felony assault charge.

Their identities were not released.

The victim refused transportation to the hospital for his injuries at the time, though it's unclear if he sought medical attention after the game.

Tensions were high during the Freeway Series. A fan captured a group of Dodgers fans getting into a spat down the third baseline. Luckily, no punches were thrown, as security was able to de-escalate the situation.