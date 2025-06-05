Fan Storms Dodger Stadium Field During Game Against New York Mets

Play video content AP/@BaseballHSTRN via Spectee

A man at Dodger Stadium decided he wanted a better view of the field during L.A.'s game against the New York Mets ... but his upgrade came with a meet and greet with security -- 'cause he was promptly chased down and detained by staffers after rushing onto the playing area.

It all went down during the Mets' half of the eighth inning. Shortly after N.Y. first baseman Pete Alonso hit his second home run of the night, play was halted when a shirtless spectator hopped a fence and started doing some cardio out in left field.

His fun didn't last long, as stadium security shoved him to the ground before dogpiling on top of him. Another angle shows him being escorted out through an exit near the center field wall with an entourage of stadium security.

In the end, he didn't end up missing much change in the outcome ... L.A. was able to add a home run in the ninth inning -- but lost to New York by a final score of 6-1.

It's the second time in a week that a baseball game in SoCal was halted due to a fan storming the field. Last Thursday in Anaheim, a New York Yankees fan hopped over some fencing at Angel Stadium to take a quick jog during NYY's road contest against L.A.

Like the guy at Dodger Stadium, it ended with him getting acquainted with security.