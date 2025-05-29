Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Yankees Fan Roughed Up By Security After Running Onto Field

An Aaron Judge fan learned the hard way it's not a good idea to storm the field during an MLB game ... as he got roughed up by security just after he finished his ill-advised outfield jaunt.

The scene played out late in the Yankees vs. Angels game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Wednesday night ... when a guy in a No. 99 New York uni hopped some fencing and took a stroll through center field.

The man -- who also donned a backward red cap -- bolted past stadium workers ... and at one point, nearly made contact with Cody Bellinger ... all as he filmed himself on his iPhone.

Eventually, he made it to right field -- where he tried to jump over some railing in an effort to escape the workers who were chasing him down.

Unfortunately for the guy, he wasn't able to evade authorities, who ripped him from the stands and threw him onto the outfield dirt before they laid on top of him.

It's unclear if he was arrested or simply given the boot from the ballpark -- but either way, he ended up missing a solid 1-0 win from the Pinstripes.

The Yanks' win put a bow on their series against the Halos, but they'll stay in California for the weekend -- as they begin a three-game set with the Dodgers on Friday.

Here's to hoping SoCal Yankees fans learned it's a far better idea to catch the action from the stands ... and not on the actual diamond.

