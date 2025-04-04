New York Yankee Fans Chant 'F*** Juan Soto' During Diamondbacks Game

The NY Yankees were in action Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks ... but some fans got some practice for when their former superstar rolls into the Bronx with his new Mets team -- with a loud "F*** Juan Soto" chant breaking out in the middle of the game!

During Jazz Chisholm's at-bat in the eighth inning, fans were heard voicing their disdain for the Bronx Bombers' former right fielder, three months after he signed the biggest deal in professional sports history.

Lol toght game Yankees fans chanting “F Juan soto”



Like i said little bro really hurt pic.twitter.com/4nDiVzzKQT — MetCast (@MetCastPod) April 4, 2025 @MetCastPod

Yankee fans haven't been shy about expressing their dislike for rival players in years past ... "F*** [Jose] Altuve" is a common refrain at the stadium.

Yes, #Yankees fans are yelling what you think they are yelling at #Astros’ Jose Altuve pic.twitter.com/MXG0Y7Z9hD — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 4, 2021 @BrendanKutyNJ

Of course, the ire towards Soto is not new. Ever since the MLB star announced he was taking his talents to Citi Field instead of Yankees Stadium, the fanbase quickly turned on the All-Star slugger, with some burning their number 22 Soto jerseys.

Actor and diehard NYY fan Nick Turturro was one of the fans who lost it.

"We gave you our love. We f***ing gave you our heart and soul. It wasn't enough! You turned your cap around after the World Series, I saw that f***ing move."