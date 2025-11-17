Ja'Marr Chase Denies Spitting on Jalen Ramsey Despite Video

Even with what looks like clear video evidence, Ja'Marr Chase is denying he spat on Jalen Ramsey during the Bengals vs. Steelers game on Sunday ... claiming it simply didn't happen.

The superstar Bengals receiver and Steelers corner were jawing at each other throughout the AFC North matchup in Pittsburgh ... but things took a turn in the 4th quarter when Ramsey slapped Chase's helmet and grabbed his facemask -- earning a one-way ticket to the locker rooms in the process.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025 @austin_briski

Viewers wondered what set Ramsey off -- and thanks to an up-close camera angle, it appeared Chase was caught in 4K spitting on Ramsey.

Despite what the video seemingly shows, Chase was adamant that wasn't the case.

"I never opened my mouth to that guy," Chase said when a reporter asked about the spit after the game.

"I didn't spit on nobody."

“I didn’t spit on nobody.”



Here is what Ja'Marr Chase had to say about his altercation with Jalen Ramsey: pic.twitter.com/PRRnqWt4kw — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) November 16, 2025 @_NoahHiles

Chase claimed Ramsey's reaction stemmed from their nonstop heated exchanges all game ... and he got under Jalen's skin.

Ramsey -- who signed with the Steelers in June -- said Chase DID spit on him ... and admitted he "didn't give a f*** bout football after that, respectfully."

"I'm always going to be all for trash talkin', s*** talkin', stuff like that. I actually enjoy that part of the game, and that's what we were doing."

A similar incident occurred during the 2025 NFL Kickoff contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles ... when Jalen Carter spat at Dak Prescott before the first play.

Carter was ejected from the game and handed a $57K fine for his actions ... so it'll be interesting to see if the NFL's buying Chase's defense.