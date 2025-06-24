Ja'Marr Chase's 'Friend' Addresses Awkward Hug With NFL Star

Play video content

The woman in the viral video with Ja'Marr Chase says their awkward hug is being blown way outta proportion ... claiming she and the NFL star are just "old friends."

The lady at the center of the interaction addressed the noise on Monday ... shortly after TMZ Sports published a video of her and the Cincinnati Bengals receiver's cringeworthy moment in front of photographers in New York City.

In case you didn't see it, Chase -- who signed a $161 million deal in March -- was walking out of Zero Bond when the woman tried to hug him, but he gave her the cold shoulder.

The look on her face sent social media into a frenzy ... but she since went to TikTok to share her side.

"Dang," the woman captioned the video. "I can't hug a old friend in NYC."

Judging by the comments, nobody is buying it. One person even wrote, "Sista the face you made now you know he's not just a friend 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😂😭."