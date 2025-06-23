Ja'Marr Chase Dodges Woman's Hug Request During Awkward NYC Encounter

Play video content

Ja'Marr Chase is great at dodging NFL defenders ... and, apparently, handsy fans too.

Check out this video TMZ Sports has obtained of a super awkward encounter the Cincinnati Bengals star had with a woman on Sunday morning on a New York City street.

As the NFL's best wideout was walking out of Zero Bond following a weekend of activities at Fanatics Fest ... he coldly swerved a woman's hug attempt.

You can see in the clip, the lady -- dressed in a skin-tight, all-black 'fit -- wasn't pleased with Chase's actions, to say the least.

The 25-year-old, though, didn't seem to have much remorse over the situation ... as even after the woman stewed -- he calmly looked for a car to hop in so he could bolt away from the area.

No word on if the two knew each other prior to the run-in ... but safe to say if they did, an unpleasant chat is on the horizon.