Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Claims One-Night Stand Is Harassing Him

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, one of the best young players in the NFL, is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman he claims is harassing him and his mother.

Ja'Marr beelined it to court Tuesday to file for a temporary restraining order against a woman named Ambar Hunter, who he claims he had a one-night stand with.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ja'Marr claims Ambar is behind an "unhinged and disturbing" pattern of harassment aimed at him and his mother ... claiming she started threatening them after he refused to continue their relationship after a single night of romance.

Ja'Marr says he hooked up with Ambar way back in July 2021, and she's since tried to damage his brand, reputation and corporate sponsorships through "calculated and ongoing harassment."

The NFL All-Pro says Ambar mainly harasses him on social media, where she posts false statements about him being a deadbeat dad in order to sic her 18,000 followers on him and his mom.

Ja'Marr says they do not have a child together, as Ambar claims, and says she posts photos of another person's child to make it seem like they have a kid. Ja'Marr says she's refused to subject the kid to a DNA test.

What's more, Ja'Marr claims Ambar is spinning a web of lies about being a victim of domestic violence ... he says no law enforcement agency has found her to be credible.

Ja'Marr says Ambar is still ranting about him on social media as recently as this past July ... even going so far as to post his and his mother's personal cell phone numbers on Instagram, which he says led to tons of harassing calls and texts.