Randy Moss Says Justin Jefferson Is NFL's Best Receiver

It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp ... no, Randy Moss tells TMZ Sports the NFL's best wide receiver is none other than Justin Jefferson!!

The NFL legend heaped the praise on the Minnesota Vikings star this week ... calling him straight up, "the No. 1 wide receiver in the National Football League."

Of course, there aren't too many who'd disagree ... Jefferson, after all, has piled up a staggering 4,825 receiving yards and 25 receiving TDs in just 50 career games.

Then again, Chase, Hill, Kupp, Davante Adams and even guys CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown have been pretty good themselves.

Still, Moss made it clear Jefferson's his guy ... though he is at least somewhat concerned about what the loss of Dalvin Cook could do to the receiver's production this year.

"If there's anything that I have in question for the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson moving forward," Moss said, "It's what Dalvin Cook meant to that running game and the play-action passing game for Kirk Cousins and that offense."

Justin Jefferson is the first Vikings rookie with 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Randy Moss 🔥 @JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/nAlZn4u2Lw — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2020 @espn

"So," he continued, "I think that if they can move past Dalvin Cook still bringing that safety down in that box, it's still going to be just big numbers being put up by Jefferson."