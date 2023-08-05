Randy Moss Loves Aaron Rodgers, Jets, But Says Chiefs Are Still Team To Beat

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sorry, Jets fans ... Randy Moss says despite New York's huge offseason, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC.

But, the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports he's stoked for the year NY is about to have regardless ... saying he can feel a completely different energy emanating from the Big Apple after the arrival of Aaron Rodgers.

"I felt the buzz when the Jets were down," said Moss, who works in New York for his role as an ESPN analyst, "and now I'm feeling the buzz when they're ready to look forward to some big things from this organization."

Moss says he's totally impressed with the way Rodgers has integrated himself into his new team and community ... noting he's seen a far different body language from the QB from what he's witnessed in the past.

Now, he thinks it'll all spell out "an MVP-type-caliber season" for the 39-year-old signal-caller

"I just think the sky's the limit for the New York Jets," he said.

The 46-year-old Hall of Famer, though, would apparently still put his money on Mahomes to take the AFC title this year ... telling us the favorite in the conference "is still Kansas City."