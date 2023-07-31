Randy Moss Works Shift At His New Restaurant, Doles Out Chicken & Donuts!

Randy Moss worked a shift at his new restaurant over the weekend ... doling out so much chicken and donuts to a massive crowd, it's safe to say he made a whole lot of straight cash, homie!!!

The NFL legend appeared at the grand opening of his new Chick-A-Boom restaurant in Philadelphia ... and he personally made sure his product got into the hands of as many people in the City of Brotherly Love as possible.

Play video content

The former Minnesota Vikings wideout put on an apron and worked a full shift ... glazing donuts, frying up chicken -- and even signing some autographs for some fans who showed him big love.

Moss actually got into the restaurant biz back during the pandemic ... when he liked the chicken-and-waffle product his business partner, Brittany Tolliferreo, was selling at the time.

Now, after opening the Philly spot with Tolliferreo by his side ... Moss tells TMZ Sports he's got further plans to bring the food to his home state of West Virginia and more.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As for his favorite dish at the place ... he tells us the sweet Thai chili chicken sandwich is his favorite -- and, yes, he plans on making a signature combo meal out of it at some point.

"The 'You've Been Sauced!' combo or something," he said. "We just gotta figure out a name for it!"