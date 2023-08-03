Aaron Rodgers Buys $9.5 Million New Jersey Mansion
8/3/2023 5:00 PM PT
Aaron Rodgers doesn't just have a new football home, he's got a new crib, too ... the Jets superstar quarterback dropped nearly $10 million on a brand new, gorgeous New Jersey estate!
The $9.5 million, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom pad is located in Montclair, NJ, according to the NY Post, which broke the story ... and was just recently built in 2022.
The 4,000-sq.-ft. house, which sits on about 2 acres of property, is located about 10 miles from Met Life Stadium where the Jets play on Sundays.
Records indicate the home, which was originally listed for $11 million, sold at the end of June.
The "stunning and immaculate" estate is described as an "ultra-private architectural masterpiece" ... and comes complete with a gourmet kitchen, media room, wine cellar, and 3-car garage.
The home also has an incredible view of the New York City skyline.
The Jets, who traded for the 4x NFL MVP in April, started training camp a couple of weeks ago and will begin their season in early September.
Many experts have anointed Gang Green as Super Bowl contenders this season.
It's unclear if Rodgers has moved into his new home yet.