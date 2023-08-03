Aaron Rodgers Buys $9.5 Million New Jersey Mansion

Aaron Rodgers doesn't just have a new football home, he's got a new crib, too ... the Jets superstar quarterback dropped nearly $10 million on a brand new, gorgeous New Jersey estate!

The $9.5 million, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom pad is located in Montclair, NJ, according to the NY Post, which broke the story ... and was just recently built in 2022.

The 4,000-sq.-ft. house, which sits on about 2 acres of property, is located about 10 miles from Met Life Stadium where the Jets play on Sundays.

Records indicate the home, which was originally listed for $11 million, sold at the end of June.

The "stunning and immaculate" estate is described as an "ultra-private architectural masterpiece" ... and comes complete with a gourmet kitchen, media room, wine cellar, and 3-car garage.

The home also has an incredible view of the New York City skyline.

The Jets, who traded for the 4x NFL MVP in April, started training camp a couple of weeks ago and will begin their season in early September.

Many experts have anointed Gang Green as Super Bowl contenders this season.