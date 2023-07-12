Aaron Rodgers Set To Appear On Hard Knocks With New York Jets

The HBO cameras will be rolling when Aaron Rodgers gears up for his first training camp in the Big Apple -- the New York Jets have reportedly been picked to appear on the next season of "Hard Knocks."

The news broke via Adam Schefter on Wednesday ... who announced Gang Green was selected over the Saints, Bears, and Commanders, who were also eligible to participate in the annual docuseries.

Fans might be thrilled with the choice, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh previously said the squad was opposed to being followed around throughout camp.

When it comes to entertainment value, the Jets were the clear favorites for the gig ... considering Rodgers -- a 4-time MVP and Super Bowl winner -- was traded to the Jets in April, and it will be his first time on the show.

Outside of Rodgers, the team is full of personalities, including star cornerback Sauce Gardner ... who's already had some viral moments in his young career.

The last time the #Jets were on Hard Knocks Rex Ryan dropped this banger of a speech pic.twitter.com/LlB2yH7PwS — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) June 26, 2023 @MattOLearyNY

The Jets were also on Hard Knocks in 2010 ... which resulted in some memorable clips, including an expletive-filled speech from then-coach Rex Ryan.