Green Bay Packers Trading Aaron Rodgers To New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is finally getting his wish ... the NFL superstar is being traded to the New York Jets!!

The Packers will send the quarterback to NY in exchange for a bunch of draft picks ... according to Adam Schefter, the deal will include two second-rounders, one of which could turn into a 1st-rounder in 2024 if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets' snaps this season.

Schefter reported Rodgers will switch from No. 12 to No. 8 when he officially arrives in New York.

The trade signals the end of a historic career in Green Bay for Rodgers, who after being picked in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, piled up an insane resume.

He won four MVPs in 18 seasons, got a Super Bowl win, made 10 Pro Bowl teams, and earned All-Pro honors four times. He also piled up a career 147-75-1 record -- while throwing for 59,055 yards and 475 TDs.

His reign in Wisconsin, though, wasn't without drama ... he consistently butted heads with execs in the front office over personnel decisions and more -- especially at the end of his career ... leading to his eventual departure Monday.

But, New York players are no doubt thrilled he'll be wearing green and white this season ... because everyone from Sauce Gardner to Quinnen Williams to Garrett Wilson had been recruiting him like crazy this entire offseason.