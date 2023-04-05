Aaron Rodgers Shops For Healing Crystals As Packers-Jets Trade Remains In Limbo

If NFL general managers can't get a blockbuster trade to go through ... maybe some pretty rocks and colored gems can?!

Seems Aaron Rodgers is hoping that's the truth ... because as the Packers and Jets continue to struggle to complete a trade for the star quarterback -- he hit a rock store near Los Angeles to shop for some healing crystals that many believe could help turn talks around.

The 39-year-old was seen out at Topanga Rocks in Topanga, CA on Wednesday afternoon -- browsing through their crystal selection as he remains hopeful that he can be dealt from Green Bay to New York this offseason.

He was seen leaving the store with a small bag -- but it's unclear what was purchased.

Of course, in the spiritual world, there are several crystals that people think could help facilitate a Packers-Jets swap ... including citrine, which is thought to bring luck to its owner. Or, maybe he was simply just hunting for a stone that could help him deal with the anxiety of the uncertainty of it all.

Either way, Rodgers doesn't seem to be sweating things too much -- he was spotted out a coffee shop enjoying a drink with actor Jonathan Tucker just before making the pit stop at the rock shop ... and appeared to be doing just fine.