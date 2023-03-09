Aaron Rodgers Slated To Speak At Psychedelic Science Conference

Aaron Rodgers has announced his next move ... but it ain't related to his football career -- the NFL superstar is set to speak at a huge psychedelic science conference!!

The 39-year-old quarterback is one of several featured guests for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies' "Psychedelic Science 2023" event in June ... which is being dubbed "the largest psychedelic gathering in history."

The conference -- which is expecting 10,000 attendees -- will include speeches, workshops and panel discussions about all things hallucinogens.

Of course, Rodgers has been outspoken about his passion for the plant-based psychedelic, Ayahuasca ... which he credits with helping his mental health and MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers has also previously talked about his use of mushrooms ... which led to him trying out the brewed drink during his trip to South America.

Rodgers isn't the only athlete slated to speak -- Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen is also listed as a special guest for the event in Denver.