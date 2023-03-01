Aaron Rodgers Says Darkness Retreat Featured 'Very, Very Smooth' Dumps

Play video content Aubrey Marcus Podcast

Aaron Rodgers encountered plenty of issues while in isolation last week, but poopin' wasn't one of them ... the quarterback revealed Wednesday his dumps in the dark were "very, very smooth."

Apparently, that's not always the case on the four-night, no-light retreat ... because Aubrey Marcus said while with Rodgers on the latest episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," he struggled to know when it was time to finish wiping -- creating a pretty crappy situation.

But, when Rodgers opened up to Marcus about his own potty breaks -- he said he had no such problems.

"My dumps were super smooth," the quarterback said.

The Green Bay Packers star explained his diet -- which consisted mostly of giant salads -- created an ideal situation for being in a restroom without light.

"In my mind," he said, "they were all two-wipers. They were two-wipers and done."

He added, "There were multiple, though, that I didn't even think I needed a wipe."

As for Rodgers' real concerns on his trip -- his football future and potential retirement -- he said those topics required far more attention.

The 39-year-old said he spent a full day thinking about what life would be like if he retired. Then, he said, he spent the entire next day dreaming of how life would be if he continued playing.

He ultimately didn't come to a decision while away from human touch and light ... but he did say he now is going to feel way more at peace with whatever choice he ultimately makes.