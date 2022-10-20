Ja'Marr Chase Says Mike Gesicki Needs 'Griddy' Lessons

Not The Right Way!!!

Ja'Marr Chase is finally saying what everyone already knew -- Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki's got his Griddy touchdown celebration all wrong ... and the Bengals wide receiver says the guy needs to do some homework!!

Gesicki went viral recently for trying to do the fun dance that Chase and his old LSU teammate Justin Jefferson made famous ... but not necessarily nailing the vibe.

Chase joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and was asked if he had any plans of helping Gesicki with his Griddy ... and it's safe to say he's not giving him a good grade on Mike's performance.

Mike Gesicki just made every dad proud with his griddy celebration pic.twitter.com/35pzx4XPyA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022 @barstoolsports

"Listen, that guy is just doing his own thing," Chase said. "He's having fun out there doing the Griddy. It's not the right way to do the Griddy, but he's out there doing his thing."

Chase said he isn't upset with Gesicki routinely butchering the popular dance ... but admits the 27-year-old needs to hop on YouTube and watch tutorials.

JC's advice comes just days after Gesicki whipped out his version of the Griddy against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday ... which had Robert Griffin III begging for an end to the madness.

Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy pic.twitter.com/tFrHJFDcdi — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2022 @RGIII

"Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy," Griffin wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Chase has commented publicly about Mike's Griddy -- on Sunday, the Bengals wideout told Gesicki, "I ain't gone lie, this ain't it!"

I promise i’m done. I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out. https://t.co/uS2UYd3qN1 — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) October 16, 2022 @mikegesicki

After weeks of backlash ... Gisecki put everyone's mind and eyes at ease, saying that his days of doing the Griddy are over and that he's leaving the viral dance to the pros.

"I promise i’m done," Gesicki tweeted. "I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out."