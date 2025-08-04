Chad Johnson Says Ja'Marr Chase Is Best Receiver in Bengals History

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sorry, A.J. Green ... Chad Johnson tells TMZ Sports Ja'Marr Chase is the best wide receiver to ever put on a Bengals uniform.

The Cincinnati legend made no bones about it during a quick convo with our photog out in New York City this week ... saying Chase is "absolutely" the No. 1 "in the history of the Bengals."

"The franchise in general," he added. "Yes."

Johnson and Green are the two who Cincy fans have historically called their WR GOAT -- as they own every major Bengals all-time receiving record.

Johnson piled up 751 catches for 10,783 and 66 touchdowns in his historic career, while Green had 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 TDs in his.

Chase is a bit of a ways away at 395 for 5,425 and 46, but Johnson said the ex-LSU standout is still his Bengals top dog regardless.

In fact, Johnson told us he believes the 25-year-old is currently "the best player in the NFL right now."