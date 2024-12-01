Chad Johnson Says Firing Zac Taylor 'Won't Change S***' In Cincinnati

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 2024 Bengals are struggling to find wins ... but Chad Johnson is warning the team to not fire Zac Taylor -- telling TMZ Sports "Changing the coach is not going to change s***."

We caught up with the former Cincinnati superstar out at LAX earlier this month ... and just had to get his thoughts on the 4-7, underachieving Bengals.

Johnson made it clear it's been a disappointing year for sure ... but he's not ready to call for mass changes yet.

In fact, Ochocinco says he thinks there's still an outside chance Taylor can turn around the ship this year.

"We could go on a run the last half of the season," he said, "hit the playoffs, and shock the world!"

If things do end up continuing the way they've been going, though, Chad is telling fans to stand down on any sort of fire Taylor talks.

"I don't like that," he said. "I don't like that. We're talking about a coach that's three, maybe four years removed from taking us to a God damn Super Bowl."