LASIK Doubles Down On Efforts To Give NFL Officials Better Vision

NFL refs keep getting called out for missing calls during big games, but one company is singlehandedly trying to put an end to the madness -- offering free eye procedures to give them 20/20 vision!!

LASIK hopped on social media once again to suggest its services to zebras after they kept their flags in their belts on two potential key calls in the final seconds of Thursday night's AFC North showdown between the Bengals and Ravens -- a missed facemask and holding call on Cincinnati's two-point conversion attempt to win the game.

The Ravens went on to win the contest, 35-34 ... and shortly afterward, the company threw out its public plea to give refs better eyes.

This isn't the first time LASIK has offered its services ... as the company made the same proposal last month during the L.A. Rams vs Minnesota Vikings game -- when officials missed an obvious facemask call against Sam Darnold.

LASIK even revealed a nomination process called "Better Vision, Better Call" -- where fans can recommend any official from all sports who might be in need of an update.

Fans aren't the only ones fed up with the refs ... as legendary commentator Al Michaels didn't hold back during Thursday's broadcast.

Terry McAulay felt the Ravens got away with 2 penalties on the game-deciding 2-point attempt.



"It was clearly defensive holding...and that does look like forceable contact to the head of the quarterback," McAulay.



"Too many games end this way. They just do," Al Michaels. pic.twitter.com/Pl7WqjdWr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2024 @awfulannouncing

"Too many games end this way," Michaels said. "They just do. You miss calls, the whole thing. So frustrating to the fans, so frustrating."