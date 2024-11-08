Derrick Henry's Bare Butt Exposed During 'TNF' Play

The football world saw a whole lot more of Derrick Henry than usual on Thursday night ... as his bare butt got exposed right in the middle of the Ravens' game vs. the Bengals!!

The PG-13 play happened in the fourth quarter of the big "Thursday Night Football" tilt in Baltimore ... as Henry was fighting for yards on his team's game-winning drive.

Welp. Derrick Henry just got his pants pulled down on TV. pic.twitter.com/vPbNEoBKcN — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 8, 2024 @AryePulli

Check it out ... Henry burst through the line of the scrimmage and barreled his way toward the first-down marker, but B.J. Hill caught him from behind and dragged him down.

While he was making the tackle, Hill got a handful of Henry's pants -- and caused them to fall ... giving everyone a brief look at Henry's cheeks.

Derrick quickly scrambled to get his pants back up -- and in a replay of the tackle, Amazon Prime Video producers elected to cut out just before viewers could see the full Henry moon up-close.